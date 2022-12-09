The various lights and luminaries of the video games industry released a whole bunch of trailers last night, during the industry’s annual The Game Awards event— most of them for upcoming games. But the one video that’s stuck in our head right now is the one trailer that wasn’t for a game, but a game-based movie. Said film, unsurprisingly, is the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, which continues to look better than we could have hoped with each subsequent trailer. But the question haunting us right now isn’t about Chris Pratt’s accent, or whether Toad’s head-thing is a hat or not. (It’s a “cap,” according to voice actor Keegan- Michael Key.) No, it’s this: How the hell does the economy of the Mushroom Kingdom work?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | “Mushroom Kingdom” | Official Movie Clip

S o, the clip in question shows Mario and Toad walking through a bustling Mushroom Kingdom town, full of other Toads. But we open on shots of tired Toads standing in front of some kind of machine that incorporates the game series’ famous coin blocks, exhaustedly punching them for giant gold coins. What the hell are those things? ATMs? Bit-coin miners? Extremely impractical storage solutions? (Also: Why is the Mushroom Kingdom not just on the gold standard, but the big-ass gold standard? Why doesn’t everybody have creaky backs from hauling around their stacks of John Wick-esque dubloons?) (Also, do you still get an extra life if you collect 100 coins? What about if you eat the skull of a green-headed Toad?)

We can only hope the film eventually addresses these fiscal/murder-based queries, even as these trailers continue to delight us with visions of a Mushroom Kingdom with architecture as baffling and dangerous and dumb as the stuff you’d see in the games themselves. We can only presume we’ll have all our fungus banking questions answered when The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7, 2023.