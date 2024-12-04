Miya Folick announces new album with lead single "Erotica" Folick's self-produced third album Erotica Veronica releases February 28.

Miya Folick has announced her third album, Erotica Veronica, releasing February 28. Following her 2018 debut Premonitions and last year’s Roach, the new self-produced record promises to be a guitar-forward musical journey of sexual exploration. It’s “about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society,” Folick explains in a press release, “but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general.” That’s all encapsulated in the lead single “Erotica,” released on Wednesday with a video directed by Antonio Marziale (known as an actor on Altered Carbon, and the writer-director behind the short film Starfuckers).

The “Erotica” video features two versions of Folick, one who undergoes numerous rounds of strange and sensual tests and another who watches from behind a pane of glass. It emphasizes the gleeful grossness of sexuality and the freedom that comes with exploring desire. “‘Erotica’ is a song about fantasy and pleasure—It’s not just about sex, it’s about a richness of experience, a playfulness, a connection, an open approach to each day,” Folick shares in the press release. “I think that we’re fed rules about what an appropriate fantasy looks like, especially when you’re coupled. Our culture is so puritanical in that way. But I think that it’s important for me to retain my autonomy of thought, and truthfully sharing my fantasies is an act of tenderness and intimacy.”

Ahead of this new single, Folick previously released two other tracks from Erotica Veronica, “La Da Da” and “Alaska.” Together, the three songs tell a story about the unsteady balance of a long-term relationship in danger of being upended by a hunger for sexual experiences outside of the relationship and outside of heterosexual norms. Musically, it recalls the singer-songwriters of the ’90s, like Alanis Morissette, Tori Amos, and Liz Phair. “A lot of these songs started on acoustic guitar, and I knew that I wanted to retain the raw energy of their gestation in the final production,” Folick said in a recent interview with Paper magazine. She added she hopes listeners of Erotica Veronica find it “transportive and challenging. That they can put it on and go for a walk, and the world might feel a little more magical. But also that it brings them closer to truth.”

Erotica Veronica features Sam KS (Youth Lagoon, Angel Olsen) as co-producer and drummer, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits, Perfume Genius), Waylon Rector (Dominic Fike, Charli XCX), and Greg Uhlmann (Perfume Genius, SML) on guitar, and Pat Kelly (Perfume Genius, Levi Turner) on bass. You can check out the full tracklisting for the album below.