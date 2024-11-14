Here's your first look at the new season of Mythic Quest (and its spin-off!) Mythic Quest returns on January 29, while Side Quest premieres March 26.

Things may not be improving, like, on a global scale, but at least if you’re a Mythic Quest fan you can say with certainty that things will get better in 2025. That’s because next year, Apple TV+ will premiere not one but two series set in the world created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. And today, we have not only a Mythic Quest first look for the upcoming fourth season (which premieres on January 29, 2025), but also the very first look at the spin-off anthology series Side Quest (which premieres on March 26, 2025).

For the uninitiated, Mythic Quest is a comedy about the company that creates the fictional “Mythic Quest,” the world’s biggest multiplayer video game of all time, and the shenanigans they get into behind the scenes, from the developers to the HR department. According to the synopsis for the fourth season, “Back under the same florescent office lights, the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more ‘work work life’ balance.”

Meanwhile, Side Quest—formerly titled Mere Mortals—”explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format,” according to a synopsis from Apple. Side Quest is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch (who plays Rachel in the main series, and can be seen in one of the Mythic Quest first look photos below), John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney (both of whom are also writers on the main series). In addition to Rob McElhenney, the anthology will also feature stars like William Stanford Davis (who must’ve made a good impression during that Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary crossover), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Derek Waters (Drunk History), Bria Henderson (The Good Doctor), Rome Flynn (How To Get Away With Murder), Leonard Robinson (Insecure), Gary Kraus (Barry), Annamarie Kasper (Good Trouble), Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning), Shalta Grant (Search Party), “and many more in the leading roles across each installment.”

Mythic Quest returns in January with two episodes for its season premiere, after which there will be one new episode weekly every Wednesday through March 26. On that same day, Side Quest will drop all four of its episodes. You can check out the first-look photos for both shows below.

Mythic Quest first look:

Side Quest first look: