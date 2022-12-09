Gird your loins, General Kirigan fans, because Shadow And Bone is soon returning for season two. Netflix has revealed that the sci-fi fantasy drama’s sophomore run will begin in March after an almost two-year gap. And this time around, Ben Barnes’ Kirigan is more dangerous than ever.



Created by Eric Heisserer, the show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s The Grishaverse novels. It follows an orphan and cartographer named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she has special powers that can save her universe. The second season is based on the book Storm And Seige. The first season finale ended with Alina (Jessie Mei Li) going on the run with her best friend and love interest, Mal (Archie Renaux). After discovering she’s the powerful Sun Summoner, Alina deals with being a beacon of hope to her followers, except Kirigan wants to control her powers. It doesn’t help that the duo is inexplicably attracted to each other.

In season two, Kirigan, a.k.a. The Darkling, has a larger army of shadow monsters and Grisha recruits. According to the summary provided by Netflix, “To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.” Back in Ketterdam, the Crows will get another chance at a deadly heist that puts them on a collision course with Alina and Kirigan. Here’s a short teaser Netflix shared a couple of months ago:

Shadow and Bone | Season 2 Sneak Peek | Netflix

Shadow And Bone’s co-showrunners, Heiserrer and Daegan Fryklind, said in a statement: “The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters. In doing so, we expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative.”

The cast includes Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Lewis Tan, Daisy Head, Calahan Skogman, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, and Patrick Gibson.

Season two of Shadow And Bone will premiere with eight new episodes on Thursday, March 16, 2023.