Just four years after Neil Marshall’s Hellboy reboot came and went from theaters with a sulfur-stinking quickness, it looks like the Dark Horse comic series is getting rebooted for theaters once again. This is per Deadline, reporting on news out of the European Film Market this week, confirming that a new Hellboy movie, The Crooked Man, is in active development at the moment.

The film is set to be directed by Brian Taylor, recently of Syfy’s Happy! and 2017 Nicolas Cage/Selma Blair horror comedy Mom And Dad (but who will always be half of the team behind the Crank movies to us). And while no actual Hell’d Boy has so far been cast, the film will presumably take as its inspiration the 2008 comic series of the same name, which saw the Bureau For Paranormal Research And Defense’s biggest, reddest monster-killing asset facing off against a community of Appalachian witches.

The biggest news about the movie isn’t focused on on-screen talent, though, but off-screen: Confirmation that the script for the film was written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola (working with collaborator Chris Golden). Although Mignola was fairly involved with the creation of Guillermo Del Toro’s two Hellboy movies back in the day—including a “Story by” credit on 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army—this’ll be the first time he’s actually directly written the character for the screen.

Advertisement

Filming on the movie is apparently set to start next month in Bulgaria, which, as we understand it, is absolutely rife with Appalachian witches. That presumably means we’ll get the reveal of the new Hellboy sometime soon; the character was previously played by Ron Perlman in the Del Toro movies, before David Harbour took over the part for Marshall’s film.