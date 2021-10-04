Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, October 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

On My Block (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series finale): This coming-age-of dramedy centers a group of friends from the rough (and fictional) Los Angeles neighborhood of Freeridge as they navigate relationships, school, family troubles, and gang associations. The fourth and final season picks up two years after season three: Monsé (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) have all gone their separate ways, but when an old secret is unburied, they realize they can’t run from the past and they come together again in order to survive. Keep an eye out for Shannon Miller’s review. Also, the show creators are making a spin-off titled Freeridge that will follow a new crew of friends who possibly unleash a deadly curse.

Regular coverage

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

The Outsiders (YouTube, 12 p.m.): From filmmaker Simon Frederick, this six-part documentary series is all about bringing varied Black experiences to life. Frederick uses personal anecdotes and stories from a cast of young Black actors, musicians, and others artists who are shaping pop culture. He weaves their experiences into a cohesive discussion of what it means to be Black in the world today.

Niña Furia (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): This show is part of HBO Max’s social initiative Pa’lante, meant to promote and support Latinx artists. Nina Furia is a young adult drama examining the everyday lives of a group of Nicaraguan students exiled in Costa Rica. Instead of going all Lord Of The Flies, they learn to cope with their new reality by means of solidarity and empathy with each other.