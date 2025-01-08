Oscar nominations have now been delayed by the L.A. wildfires Oscar nominations now won't arrive until the morning of Sunday, January 19

Another knock-on effect of the fires currently raging in California this week: Nomination announcements for the 2025 installment of the Academy Awards have now been delayed.

Specifically, the announcement of the year’s nominees has been pushed back two days, and will now take place on the morning of Sunday, January 19. (It was previously scheduled for the slightly more press-friendly morning of Friday, Jan. 17.) So far, the date of the actual ceremony—March 2, with Conan O’Brien hosting—is holding steady, even as Hollywood has had to shift numerous dates in reaction to the damage and evacuations caused by the fires.

In addition to moving the announcement, the Academy has also extended the voting period for nominations, which was originally supposed to end on January 12. It’ll now run until the 14th; voting for the noms officially started today, but, obviously, a lot of people in Los Angeles have more on their minds than looking inside their hearts and deciding how many potential statues they want to dump on Timothée Chalamet’s head this year.

Earlier today, we reported that a large number of both Hollywood productions, and award season staples, are getting moved around as the wildfire crisis continues to rage. Several shows have temporarily shut down their productions or delayed their start dates, while the Critics Choice Awards, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will now take place on January 26. All of which, obviously, pales in comparison to the real damage happening right now as the state burns: At least five people have been killed in the fires, according to The New York Times, and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.

