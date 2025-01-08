L.A. wildfires shift Critics Choice Awards, shut down Hacks, Abbott Elementary, more Like the rest of California, Hollywood is feeling the effects of L.A.'s historic wildfires.

The entertainment industry is feeling the effects of the current California wildfire crisis. Earlier today the SAG Award nominations were released virtually instead of via live presentation as planned. Now, the entire Critics Choice Award ceremony—originally slated to take place in Santa Monica this coming Saturday, January 12—has been postponed as well; it’ll now take place on January 26. “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement via press release.

Elsewhere, as you could probably expect, productions around Los Angeles have shut down as the fires continue to rage. Per Deadline, Warner Bros. shut down its lot, where Abbott Elementary, All American, and The Pitt were scheduled to shoot. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and an upcoming Leanne Morgan project were also scheduled for rehearsals or table reads at WB. NBCUniversal closed its lower lot at Universal Studios, affecting Hacks, Happy’s Place, Loot, Suits L.A., and Ted. 20th Television’s Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey closed sets, as did CBS Studios’ NCIS and NCIS: Origins. West coast late night shows Jimmy Kimmel Live! and After Midnight both suspended taping, and Prime Video’s Fallout has pushed back production start on its second season “by a couple of days out of precaution,” Deadline reports.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as L.A. County experienced three simultaneous fires on Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Times, more than 1,000 homes, businesses, and other buildings were destroyed, making it the most destructive fire in L.A. history; at least two people are dead and several injured. The Palisades fire reportedly burned more than 5,000 acres; the Eaton fire burned more than 10,000 acres; and the Hurst fire burned more than 500. As per the L.A. Times, “Red flag warnings remain in effect for Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County through Thursday, with officials warning of a ‘life-threatening, destructive and widespread windstorm.'”