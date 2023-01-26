Pedro Pascal to host Saturday Night Live in February

Pedro Pascal has spent the last few years getting involved in various huge-name franchises, like Game Of Thrones and Star Wars and superhero movies (do you remember what superhero movie he was in without looking it up?), but now he’s got another one: Saturday Night Live. The show’s official Twitter account has announced that Pascal will be hosting the February 4 episode with musical guest Coldplay.

That’s all we know at this point, but there are some obvious questions that we’re all excited to get answers to: Will he do a Mandalorian sketch, a Game Of Thrones sketch, a Last Of Us sketch, a Nicolas Cage sketch, or will they combine all of that into one big messy thing? Will SNL bravely point out that both The Mandalorian and The Last Of Us have similar premises, with Pascal playing a tough, serious man who has to protect a younger person while on a fantastical journey? They could do a sketch where Mando meets Ellie, or where Joel meets Grogu, and then just riff on that. Put somebody in funny Grogu makeup. Bingo bango, move on to the next sketch.

All tongue-in-cheek suggestions aside, SNL absolutely must bring back Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Kristen Wiig so they can do a version of “The Californians” with Pascal called “The Mandalorians.” They’re all in helmets, talking about the freeways around Los Angeles, then someone says “eeewwwwhat are yyyou doing heeere?”. We’re not going to dismiss the talented SNL writers by suggesting that it would write itself, but… come on. Write that sentence on a cue card and the work is 90 percent done.

As for Coldplay, the band put out a new album, Music Of The Spheres, back in 2021. They could probably do funny “The Californians” voices as well, if SNL wants to throw them in.