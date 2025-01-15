Perfume Genius returns with new single, announces tour and Glory His next album releases March 28.

Perfume Genius is finally back with his first studio album since 2022’s Ugly Season. The Blake Mills-produced Glory, which the artist (a.k.a. Mike Hadreas) announced today, is out March 28 from Matador Records. “The album contains themes that he’s wrestled with artistically throughout his career – themes of the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage,” the label said in a press release. “But Glory is written from a new vantage point – on the other side of struggle, where one is left to contend with all that has happened but also has to learn to live in a still and uncharted place.”

Those themes can be heard in the album’s first single, “It’s A Mirror,” which addresses the sort of fame-induced paranoia we’ve seen pop up in a lot of music of late. “What do I get out of being established?/I still run and hide when a man’s at the door/Polishing boots down a line in the basement/When I should be riding outside on my own,” Hadreas sings, alongside a queasy music video that seems equally inspired by Westerns and Poltergeist.

“I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on. I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven’t really changed for decades,” Hadreas elaborated in a statement about the song. “I wrote ‘It’s a Mirror’ while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.”

Perfume Genius also announced a tour to support the album, which kicks off May 12 in Healdsburg, CA. Tickets are available on perfumegenius.org. Check out the full schedule below:

5/12 Healdsburg, CA – Little Saint

5/13 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

5/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court Block Party

5/24 São Paulo, Brazil – C6 Fest

5/30 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5/31 Tucson, AZ – 191

6/2 Austin, TX – Emo’s

6/3 Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

6/5 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

6/6 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

6/7 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

6/8 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

6/10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

6/12 Boston, MA – Royale

6/13 Buffalo, NY – Electric City

6/14 Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall

6/15 Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

6/17 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

6/18 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

6/19 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

6/21 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

6/23 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

6/26 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

6/27 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall