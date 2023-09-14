Can you tell if these celebrity auction items are real or internet trickery?

Can you tell if these celebrity auction items are real or internet trickery?

Actors are auctioning off unique experiences on eBay for the Union Solidarity Coalition—but don't get tricked by the memes

Mary Kate Carr
Which celeb auction experience is real or not real
Natasha Lyonne, John Lithgow; Cynthia Nixon
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris; Tommaso Boddi; Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

With the writers’ strike in its fourth month and the actors’ strike in its second month, guild members are looking for new ways to support the many out-of-work cast and crew members affected by the work stoppage. The latest action is an eBay auction from the Union Solidarity Coalition, for which “net proceeds benefit our crew healthcare fund.” The auction is running now through September 22.

Some of the items on offer include Hollywood memorabilia, like a fedora owned and signed “by the Legendary Tom Waits,” “Parker Posey’s Personal Collection of Dazed And Confused + Party Girl Memorabilia,” a Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure script signed by the cast and screenwriters, and more cool, nerdy items. You can also bid on experiences, including virtual hangouts with the cast of shows like New Girl, Bones, Manifest, White Collar, and more.

Some of the experiences are even in person, like a lunch in New York City with Ann Dowd. And some of the experiences are a bit more... esoteric. So esoteric, in fact, that the Internet has turned the auction itself into a meme. Jokes on Twitter/X include, “Christopher Nolan will talk to you about Cillian Murphy for 1hr,” “Glee cast sings any song you want,” or “Toni Collette screams at you over the dinner table.”

So here’s the challenge we put before you now: Can you tell which of the following celebrity auction items are real and which are fake? Each slide will include a celebrity experience or item, and you can guess for yourself if it’s truly on the auction block. The next slide will tell you if you’re correct. Best of luck!

John Lithgow will paint a watercolor of your dog

John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

Yes, John Lithgow will paint a picture of your dog for the right price! As of this writing, his artistic talents are going for $4,050. You can bid here.

Get drunk with the Always Sunny cast while they belittle you in character

Get drunk with the Always Sunny cast while they belittle you in character

Always Sunny cast
L-R: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano
Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty Images)
Always Sunny cast
L-R: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano
Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty Images)

No, this is the dream of Twitter user @babeygirlmac, who “would go into credit card debt if they had this one.”

An I Think You Should Leave TC Tugger shirt signed by Tim Robinson

An I Think You Should Leave TC Tugger shirt signed by Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson
Tim Robinson
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)
Tim Robinson
Tim Robinson
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

Sadly, Tim Robinson is not auctioning off a TC Tugger shirt. Blame The A.V. Club’s Emma Keates for getting your hopes up.

Bob Odenkirk & David Cross will join you for dinner

Bob Odenkirk & David Cross will join you for dinner

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk
David Cross and Bob Odenkirk
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)



David Cross and Bob Odenkirk
David Cross and Bob Odenkirk
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

You can actually have dinner W/ Bob & David! They will share a meal with you in New York or Los Angeles, or, if you can’t get to either of those places, they’ll order you delivery from your favorite local restaurant and hang out with you on Zoom. As of this writing, the experience is going for $3,701. You can bid here.

Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

One of the most specific and enticing experiences in the auction is Natasha Lyonne helping you with the NYT crossword. This unique treat is going for $2,550 as of this writing. You can bid here.

Fred Armisen
Fred Armisen
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)
Fred Armisen
Fred Armisen
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Fred Armisen is not offering to be your therapist—this one is from the twisted mind of The A.V. Club’s Drew Gillis.

Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

No, unfortunately this is the product of the imagination of Twitter user @AngelDu3tt.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

An apron from the set of The Bear, signed by Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas is indeed being auctioned off and going for $1,525 as of this writing. You can bid here.

Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Lena Dunham WILL paint a mural in your home, an experience that is going for $3,050 as of this writing. The terms are as follows: “Offer exclusive to NY, LA and London and will take up to 5 hours. A short video and photos of the experience are allowed with approval. This experience in a private home will be scheduled according to availability for both parties and is available to all ages. Must be used within 12 months of the auction.” You can bid here.

Advertisement

And by the way, Dunham is also auctioning off her time for a “Virtual Story Basics Session” with Spike Jonze. That experience is currently going for $5,100. You can bid on that here.

Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt
Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)
Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt
Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

An utterly charming experience you can actually bid on is some couples counseling with celebrity couple Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt, who “have navigated their fair share of petty relationship squabbles both on and off screen.” Better have your arguments prepared in advance, because this experience only lasts 15 minutes and “Rulings are final.” It’s going for $710 as of this writing. You can bid here.

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

No, Cynthia Nixon will not take you to Chipotle! You’ve been tricked by Drew Gillis again.

Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)



Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

If you’re in New York City, you can indeed take a pottery class with Busy Philipps. This experience is going for $2,800 as of this writing. You can bid here.

Adam Scott
Adam Scott
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)
Adam Scott
Adam Scott
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Yes, Adam Scott will walk your dog for an hour, provided you’re based in Los Angeles! Plus, you can join him on the walk, which is also cool. This experience is going for $3,050 as of this writing. You can bid here.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Of course Florence Pugh won’t tell you what happened on set of Don’t Worry Darling—she’s probably taking that information to her grave. But thanks for the laughs, @keithgdesigns.

