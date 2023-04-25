Former Jackass cast member Bam Margera allegedly attacked his brother and threatened to kill the rest of his family last weekend, according to an arrest warrant issued by the Pennsylvania State Police, which says he is facing one charge of assault, a charge of harassment, and four charges of what Entertainment Weekly refers to as “terroristic threats ‘with intention to terrorize another.’”

Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that early on Sunday his brother had “kicked his locked bedroom door, written a threatening note, urinated in the kitchen sink, screamed at him, and struck him in the head” before “threatening to kill everyone in the house, including their father and two other people.” After that incident and before the police arrived, Margera allegedly ran into a wooded area and—as far as anyone knows—has not been seen since. Earlier today, Margera’s mother told Fox News that the family just wants to find him and help him get treatment, noting, “we all love him so much.”

This comes as Margera has spent the last few years going through a somewhat public battle with substance abuse, which partially came to light after Margera was fired from Jackass Forever for refusing to agree to routine drug tests and counseling. Margera allegedly threatened director Jeff Tremaine, prompting the filmmaker to get a restraining order against him, and he later sued Tremaine, star Johnny Knoxville, and producer Spike Jonze for wrongfully firing him from the film. Margera dropped the suit in April of last year.

Earlier this year, Margera was arrested twice, once for allegedly kicking a woman and once for allegedly getting into a fight at a restaurant while publicly intoxicated. It’s unclear what happened with either of those cases, though.