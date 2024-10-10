Maybe more people will watch Apple TV+ shows when they're on Prime Video The entire Apple TV+ library is being added to the Prime Video app

If you’re one of the people who has actually navigated to the Apple TV+ app in the past few months to purchase a subscription or stream shows like Slow Horses or Pachinko, you were likely greeted with the following message: “All Apple originals. Only on Apple TV+.” Well, that’s about to change. In a surprise move, Apple has partnered with Amazon to bring their very impressive, if severely under-watched catalog to the Prime Video platform. Starting later this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ will be available as an add-on for all Prime Video users, just as AMC+ and Starz are now. The add-on will cost $9.99 per month—the same as a normal Apple TV+ subscription—but users will be able to watch all Apple shows in the Prime Video app. Once again, the arc of the universe bends toward cable.

The upshot of this is obvious for Prime Video. Apple TV+ has a great library full of shows that deserve a lot more viewers like Silo, Sunny, and of course, Severance. In a statement (via THR), Prime Video chief Mike Hopkins lauded his service as a “great platform for other partners to be able to reach [users around the world]” because it offers a “one stop shop, easy navigation, one click subscription, right in one app.” Good shows tend to get pretty major boosts in viewership when they shuffle to another platform—essentially making them “new” to some people, no matter how many seasons they’ve had—which is a definite boon for all parties involved. (Just look at Evil‘s spike in popularity after moving from CBS to Netflix.)

It’s also good for the talented teams behind all of Apple TV+’s shows, which the platform used to throw money at, but doggedly refuse to healthily promote. (This past July, the platform claimed that they were going to stop spending so much on programming, but it doesn’t seem like any of that money has gone to actual advertisement either.) Viewership on the actual Apple TV+ platform is pretty abysmal in relation to its competitors. According to Bloomberg, the streamer attracts “just 0.2% of TV viewing in the US,” and even worse, “generates less viewing in one month than Netflix does in one day.” It’s not even on the Nielsen gauge, which tracks monthly viewership patterns across streaming services in the U.S. The lowest numbers that made the cut are PlutoTV with 0.7% of the country’s eyeballs. That’s a dire statistic for Apple, and more than enough reason for the platform to seek out greener pastures. Hopefully, some of these great shows will actually get the audience they deserve as a result of the shift.