With Disney in charge of the movie industry now, it seems like it’s been a while since we got a proper non-Disney animated movie where every role is needlessly played by a celebrity. Luckily, the expanded Shrek universe is still kicking around, ready to swap in an established person for some minor role that any voice actor could’ve played, all so they can have a big wall of celebrity names at the end of a trailer or on a poster.

But hey, it’s fun, and it’s the route that Puss In Boots: The Last Wish—the long-awaited(?) sequel to the spin-off of the Shrek movies—is going with. Antonio Banderas is reprising his role as the eponymous roguish feline, with Salma Hayek returning to play Kitty Softpaws (the Catwoman to his Batman, if we can mix reference points here a bit), which is already two famous people, but Deadline says they’ll be joined by Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura (Narcos), Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo (Our Flag Means Death).

This movie sounds like it’s going to be one of those “old hero getting back into the game” stories, with Deadline saying The Lats Wish is about Puss In Boots realizing “that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll.” (Fun for kids!) We don’t now anything about the new characters, except that Guillén will be playing a dog, Perro, who hangs around with the two main cats. And yes, if you already have two cats named “Puss” and “Kitty,” it’s okay to have a dog that’s just named “dog” in Spanish.

Deadline also dips into the long saga of getting a Puss In Boots sequel made. A sequel called Puss In Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves was supposed to come out shortly after the 2011 original, but then it quietly got canned by DreamWorks Animation. Given the new title, this is presumably a different story, with The Croods: A New Age veterans taking over the project.