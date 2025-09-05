Rachel Brosnahan to experience her Saturn Return for Netflix

Saturn returns are having a moment. The rise of astrology in the popular culture has brought the concept (that the planet Saturn returns to the same position it was in the day you were born every 29.5 years, bringing about major transformation and upheaval) to the forefront, referenced musically by singers like Ariana Grande, SZA, and Kacey Musgraves. Now Hollywood is getting in on the action with the appropriately titled Saturn Return starring Rachel Brosnahan, Charles Melton, and Will Poulter.

Netflix has picked up what is described by Variety as a “hot package” out of the Toronto International Film Festival. According to the outlet, Saturn Return “is a timeless Chicago-set romance exploring the themes of love, loss, and life’s complicated turns in the ten years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood.” Chicago-based outlet Screen magazine has a more detailed synopsis: “During their freshman year of college, Eve, Anders, and Nathan were the best of friends. Then Eve and Anders fell in love. Now, ten years later, they’re reuniting at his father’s funeral as virtual strangers. Told on two timelines, Saturn Return explores what was lost in between and what can still be found.” Given the subject matter and the three beautiful movie stars attached to the movie, it’s not a far leap to imagine there might be a bit of a love triangle going on here as well. (Astrology and love triangles—very trendy right now.)

Greg Kwedar is set to direct Saturn Return from a screenplay by Gaelyn Golde. Variety notes that Kwedar and Clint Bentley did revisions on the script; the duo previously collaborated on the Oscar-nominated Sing Sing and partnered with Netflix for the upcoming drama Train Dreams. Saturn Return is being produced by Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B.