The late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s immeasurable imprint on West Coast hip hop is now a tangible part of downtown Los Angeles. On August 12, what would have been Hussle’s 37th birthday, the artist received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in his name, which his grandmother Margaret Boutte accepted on behalf of the family.



The star is located in front of the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard. At the ceremony, Boutte was also joined by Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, and his fiancée , actress Lauren London.

“I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” London tells local TV station NBC4. “This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

Hussle was shot to death in South Los Angeles in 2019 as he was leaving his clothing store. Eric Holder Jr. was eventually convicted of first-degree murder in the ensuing trial. Holder was also convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter after two other men suffered injuries from the gunfire at the crime scene.

Since his death, Hussle has received a variety of additional awards. At the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020, the already Grammy-winning Hussle took home two posthumous trophies— Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance— after receiving three nominations. Additionally, a documentary on Hussle’s life and career helmed by Ava DuVernay was confirmed to be in the works back in 2020, and will presumably hit Netflix at some point in the future.

“Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shares in a statement per NPR.