It’s been more than three years since Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples announced that a) they’d hit the half-way point on their hilarious, violent, ever-changing Image comic series Saga, and, b) they were putting the series on hold for the fore seeable future—albeit not before killing one more beloved character, because that’s just how Saga rolls.

Well, the foreseeable future is finally here, as Vaughan and Staples announced at New York Comic-Con today that “Compendium Two” of their sci-fi epic is finally in the works. Per Polygon, specifics aren’t available on an official return date as of yet, but the series is expected to be back in comic stores some time in 2022.

Saga, for the unenlightened, tells the story of Alana and Marko, two soldiers from warring worlds who surprise themselves, and everybody else, by falling madly in love with each other, despite their incompatible ideologies, biologies, etc. The series is narrated by the pair’s daughter Hazel from some distant-future point, telling a sprawling story of bounty hunters, family bonding, and a lot of dudes with TV screens for heads. Along the way, it hit a balance of tenderness, gore, and humor that will be familiar to fans of Vaughan’s work—popping up most recently on Amazon’s adaptation of his long-running superhero comic Invincible.

