The biggest news and announcements out of San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Ghost Rider, Black Panther 3, and a whole bunch of trailers.

Day three of San Diego Comic-Con brought news of two new Marvel movies, even if we sort of knew both of them were coming. The biggest news out of Hall H today was the confirmation that a Ghost Rider feature, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, is hitting theaters in 2028, as will Black Panther 3. Director Ryan Coogler and actor Leticia Wright will return, along with the new addition of David Jonsson as T’Challa’s son.

Though the two movies were the biggest title announcements out of the con, we got a ton of trailers and teasers for upcoming projects. We got our first glimpse of the long-awaited Neuromancer adaptation, which will star Callum Turner, along with a trailer for the upcoming Lanterns series. Futurama also charted its return, which will feature a couple super-sized specials. Take a look at our full coverage of SDCC below.

Black Panther 3 coming in 2028 with Ryan Coogler and Industry’s David Jonsson

Ryan Gosling is ghost riding into the MCU

Carrie is a cyberbullying victim in first teaser for Mike Flanagan series

Callum Turner makes a connection in first Neuromancer teaser

The Dessens are on the run again in Dark Matter season 2 trailer