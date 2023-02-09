When Skylar Astin isn’t busy solving crimes on CBS’s So Help Me Todd or committing them in his recent starring turn as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop Of Horrors, he’s ruminating about a return to the franchise that truly launched his Hollywood career : Pitch Perfect.



In a recent interview with The A.V. Club, Astin said that the only way to know whether a Pitch Perfect redux was in the words would be to “ask Elizabeth Banks and Universal,” but if it were to happen he’d happily lend his (impressive) pipes:

“Like I’ve said for years, I’m down,” he shared. “It’s easy for me. They give me a script and they put ‘Jesse’ on it and I’m there. I also think that now that it’s been ten years from the first movie, I think time is on our side. People love a reboot, people love a revival no matter how far it is away from the original. So I’m in no rush but when it happens, I’m down.”

While society may have largely moved on from the aca-craze of the 2010s (this is our official petition to bring back NBC’s The Sing-Off), a return to Barden isn’t that far-fetched. Peacock’s spinoff Bumper in Berlin, which stars original franchise actors Adam DeVine and Flula Borg along with Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, and Lera Abova, was just renewed for a second season after all.

Would Astin ever appear on the show? “I love Adam, I love Sarah Hyland, I love Flula. Everything that I’ve seen of it looks incredible. I’m so happy that they’re getting a season two and I’ve told Sarah this, I’ve told Adam this,” he said. “They know my number. If they call, they know who’s answering. ”