Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels is set to oversee another cast member’s television show as the executive producer Saturday Morning All Star Hits! at Netflix. Created by SNL’s Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones of Bento Box Entertainment, Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live- action hybrid series that will seek to celebrate all that is ‘80s and ‘90s television.



Described as “wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing,” Mooney stars as twin hosts Skip and Treybor, who will take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience.

Advertisement

Jones, a cartoonist, currently serves as creative director at the Emmy Award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Central Park, Bob’s Burgers), which will helm the animation side Saturday Morning All Star Hits! Michael is serving as EP through his long running production company Broadway Video.

SNL creator Michaels has served as executive producer on the sketch comedy series since its inception in 1975. It’s unclear if this is some guaranteed clause for any SNL cast member or alum, but Michaels also serves as executive producer for a lot of their shows at Broadway Video, including but not limited to 30 Rock (Tina Fey), Portlandia (Fred Armisen), Shrill (Aidy Bryant), Documentary Now! (Fred Armisen), Kenan (Kenan Thompson), The Other Two (Molly Shannon), and Schmigadoon! (Cecily Strong).



Not to mention, a slate of films from SNL alums including Mean Girls, Hot Rod, and Masterminds.

Now, it’s unknown if he just wants to continue to support alums career in comedy, or if he refuses to let them make a dime on a project he’s not attached to— nonetheless he’s now helping Mooney and Jones’ bring their series to Netflix.

The first 8 episode season of Saturday Morning All Star Hits! will premiere on Netflix on December 10 .