In June, the relatively early days of the WGA strike, Snoop Dogg announced that he had decided to postpone a pair of Doggystyle anniversary concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in solidarity with the striking writers. Snoop has been a vocal supporter of the WGA strike from its early days, saying back in May that he didn’t understand how something can get “a billion streams” without the creators getting “a million dollars” in return, saying that a lot of artists who do “major numbers” (like him) don’t actually get paid fairly for it. “Like,” he added, “where the fuck is the money?”

Now, Snoop has announced on Instagram that he has outright canceled the 30th anniversary shows as a show of support for the striking WGA writers and the striking SAG-AFTRA members. In the statement, Snoop (or whoever “we” is in this context) cited the “uncertainty of when this will be over” and expressed a hope that “the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal” so “we can all get back to work.” Deadline says that the Hollywood Bowl is offering automatic full refunds to anyone who purchased tickets.

Advertisement

Snoop’s Hollywood Bowl shows presumably would not have featured any actors or writers, at least in the WGA/SAG-AFTRA sense, so the fact that he’s taking these steps is an impressive show of solidarity. Paired with yesterday’s news about Dwayne Johnson writing a huge check to help striking actors who will be out of work for the foreseeable future, it’s nice to see famous people using their money and/or their platform to shine a light on the struggles of writers and actors—and, by extension, other working class people who are regularly getting crushed by the same kind of greed that the AMPTP is regularly guilty of.