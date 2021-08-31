Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, August 31. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, 12:01 a.m., season-one premiere ): “Sly, giddy, and a bit melancholy, Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building would be a great pick-me-up even if we weren’t in the doldrums of late summer. The dramedy, from creators Steve Martin, John Hoffman, and Dan Fogelman, dashes out of the gate, introducing characters and conflict with great flair and efficiency. There are no opening night jitters for Martin and his fellow leads Selena Gomez and Martin Short; a three-shot in an elevator (the first of many) establishes them as a cohesive trio even before they start investigating a crime (or what they believe to be a crime) in the massive pre-war building they all live in on the Upper West Side. ” Look for the rest of Danette Chavez’s review on the site today. Season one premieres today with three episodes; beginning September 7, new episodes will roll out weekly. Trust us, it’s worth the wait.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

Sparking Joy (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Marie Kondo follows her Tidying Up series with an even more streamlined approach in Sparking Joy. Season one of this new Netflix series is only three episodes, and focuses on three businesses instead of homes. Once again, Kondo will advise people on how to make room for the things they love—despite all the hand-wringing that followed the premiere of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, the organizing specialist never demanded that anyone throw away their precious belongings. The last time one of Kondo’s shows debuted, thrift shops received a huge uptick in donations, so if you’re looking for new WFH or office furniture, you could be in luck.