Top Pick

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.): The season-one finale airs tonight, and Caroline Siede helped build up the tension in her recap of the penultimate episode: “As has often been the case for Superman & Lois this season, ‘The Eradicator’ bites off more than it can chew but winds up delivering such compelling individual pieces that it’s easier to forgive the fact that they don’t quite add up to a satisfying whole. The Battle of Metropolis already feels like a defining set piece of the series. And EradiEdge turning his nephew into his dad is an appropriately eerie, deeply twisted cliffhanger for this family-focused show. The fact that Superman & Lois continues to deliver so many game-changing shifts from week to week means there’s no telling what the season finale has in store.”

Regular Coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild Card

The Beast Must Die (AMC, 12 a.m., season-one finale): As we wrote when we premiered the Beast Must Die trailer, the series is led “by a duo of powerhouse performers: The Good Wife and The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo and Chernobyl’s Jared Harris. The gritty British drama originally hails from BritBox, an ITV and BBC joint venture. In it, Jumbo plays Frances Cairns, a mother who mourns the loss of her child, who was killed in a hit-and-run. After the police investigation stalls, she decides to take matters in her own hands. Frances poses as a novelist researching a murder mystery and integrates herself into the family of the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death, Harris’ George Rattery.” In a Knives Out-esque twist, BritBox has already commissioned a second season centered on Billy Howle’s detective character, Nigel Strangeways.