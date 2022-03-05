Adam West

Like McLevy said, I guess you never really get over the Batman you grew up with, and for me, that’s Adam West’s Bright Knight of the 1960s TV series and movie. Every day after school my little brother and I would absorb both halves of all those two-part reruns, hoping for an exemplary villain like Cesar Romero’s Joker or Frank Gorshin’s Riddler, breathlessly anticipating the “Zap! Pow!” fistfights that wrapped up each caper. You can have your grumpy R. Patz and C. Bale, but I have to ask: Remember when Batman was supposed to be, I don’t know… fun? West’s Bruce Wayne was certainly dashing, but his fearlessness in embracing the cape and tights, as well as his committing-to-the-bit commanding vocals, makes his Batman the winner for me. I’d like to see any of those other guys dance the Batusi or whip out a can of shark-repellant Bat-spray with such aplomb. [Gwen Ihnat]