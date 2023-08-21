The best and worst summers at the movies

What we think of today as summer blockbuster movies arguably began in 1975 with Jaws. Opening with a broader-tha n-usual theatrical distribution nationwide, based on a bestseller, marketed with a very simple hook, and directed by an unusually skilled young man named Steven Spielberg, it was a massive hit and merchandising phenomenon. When Star Wars followed a similar pattern two years later, the trend really began. By 1989, when Tim Burton’s Batman became a product marketing machine, summer had become solidified as the season of the sequel, the superhero, and the sci-fi.



Advertisement

Nowadays, movie studios seem to regard “summer” as an all-year-long phenomenon, no longer confining expensive special-effects movies to the period between May and August that sends out-of-school teens to theaters in greater numbers. There’s still something about the summer that feels right for them, though. Barbie and Oppenheimer, to cite the latest phenomenons, feel right at home in July.

Which summers were the blockbuster best? The answer may depend upon your age, but we’ve combed through every one since 1975 and picked the best, the worst, and we even gave out a few honorable mentions.