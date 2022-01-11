Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, January 11. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Naomi (CW, 9 p.m.): Ava DuVernay joins Jill Blankenship in telling the story of Naomi, a skateboarding nerd and adopted Black teen who gets caught in a supernatural event that gives her superpowers. The trailer shows us few her superpowers, which are similar to Spider-Man’s in her supersonic hearing and troubled confusion and fear of responsibility. The new crew determined to train her looks like something out of Legion. The show is apparently set in a small town, but how come it looks like Los Angeles? Finally, the one thing we absolutely don’t know: What kind of nerd is she? Does she read comic books, or does she just love to study? You’ll have to read Jarrod Jones’ drop-in recap to find out.



Regular Coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild Cards

The Kings Of Napa (OWN, 9 p.m.): Created by Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, Self-Made), this drama focuses on a Black winemaker family in California. Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Karen LeBlanc head the cast, while NFL-wide-receiver-turned-director Matthew A. Cherry (who won an Oscar for the short movie Hair Love) directs the first two episodes. If you check out the trailer, you will find amazing vistas, incredible fashion, and drama with a side of ironic side-eye. This show looks good and honestly how did a family empire show about wine not exist before?

Dear Mother (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The original French name of this movie is L’Origine du Monde, a reference to this painting (extremely NSFW but it is just a painting. You can find it in the Louvre!). The premise is similarly ridiculous and naughty: the main character’s heart has randomly stopped beating and apparently he needs to ask his mom… a question… It’s French! It’s absurd! It’s the third year of the pandemic, if Elmo can go viral then we can recommend this movie.