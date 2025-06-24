The Strangers look familiar to Madelaine Petsch in new Chapter 2 trailer
Maya Lucas will continue to work through her brush with death in The Strangers: Chapter 1 when the sequel arrives this September.Screenshot: Lionsgate/YouTube
These strangers are starting to look awfully familiar, especially if your name is Maya Lucas. Madelaine Petsch is back to lead the second entry into the rebooted franchise, experiencing some residual terror carried over from the last film. Understandable, as she’s still in the hospital when the trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 2 begins, presumably recovering from almost dying in her first outing. But before we go full-tilt Halloween II, Maya is back out in the world, dealing with some creepy townies with some very suspicious tattoos on their necks.