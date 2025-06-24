The Strangers look familiar to Madelaine Petsch in new Chapter 2 trailer

These strangers are starting to look awfully familiar, especially if your name is Maya Lucas. Madelaine Petsch is back to lead the second entry into the rebooted franchise, experiencing some residual terror carried over from the last film. Understandable, as she’s still in the hospital when the trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 2 begins, presumably recovering from almost dying in her first outing. But before we go full-tilt Halloween II, Maya is back out in the world, dealing with some creepy townies with some very suspicious tattoos on their necks.

If 2024’s The Strangers: Chapter 1 felt “more of a remake than a legacy sequel,” as Matt Schimkowitz wrote in his review for The A.V. Club last year, then at least The Strangers: Chapter 2 can avoid those comparisons. Though 2008’s original The Strangers did get a sequel by way of 2018’s Prey At Night, the only thing they had in common was screenwriter Bryan Bertino. Chapter 2 is the middle of a planned trilogy that will conclude with 2026’s Chapter 3. Petsch is already confirmed to return for that installment, but that doesn’t mean plenty of horrible things can’t happen to her in the meantime.

Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy, The Night Agent) and Ema Horvath (The Rings Of Power) star alongside Petsch in Chapter 2, and Renny Harlin