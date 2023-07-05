Indestructible actor Tom Cruise isn’t going to let a little thing like the human body stop him from wowing audiences with the terrific derring-do of one Ethan Hunt. Having survived making seven impossible missions, Cruise will likely live forever, and he plans on rubbing it in our faces. For example, the guy says he wants to make Mission: Impossible movies when he’s 80 . Presumably inspired by Disney shuffling its feet to get a fifth Indiana Jones movie out the door before Harrison Ford’s 81st birthday next week, Cruise tells the Sydney Morning Herald that he hopes to be making these movies when he’s Ford’s age.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Advertisement

Of course, given the less-than-rosy box office performance of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, who knows what the future holds for 80-something action heroes. On its sixth day of release, Dial Of Destiny lost its spot atop the box office to Sound Of Freedom, a right-wing indie about sex trafficking. That probably shouldn’t be happening to a movie with the words Indiana Jones in the title.

Until recently, many assumed Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One to be the first half of the series conclusion, with Part Two wrapping up the story of the now 59-year-old superspy (Cruise is 61) next year . That said, i f Cruise is willing to throw himself off a building, dive into a volcano, or ride the loop-de-loop waterslide at Action Park for our viewing pleasure when he’s 80, we’ll happily watch. But also, if he wants to make a different kind of movie when he’s that old, we’d understand. Life is very tiring.