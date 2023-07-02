One of the reasons the WGA is currently on strike is that the streaming model for movies and TV shows is completely broken, but surely something about the theatrical model is broken as well if a new Indiana Jones movie opens at the top of the box office, $50 million ahead of anything else, and is still considered a disappointment. And yet, that’s what has happened to Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which made $60 million, seems to have reasonably positive buzz, and yet Hollywood is like “blegh, what a bomb.”

It’s sort of hard to argue with that when you look at number two on the domestic charts, which is Across The Spider-Verse. It only made $11.5 million, but after five weeks, it has a total of $339 million. That’s pretty respectable. After that is Pixar’s Elemental, another disappointment, which made $11.3 million in its third week and has a total of $88 million. Wrapping up the top five are No Hard Feelings and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, with the latter hitting $136 million, which seems pretty good (so it’s probably another stupid Hollywood disappointment).

Newcomer Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken leads off the bottom five, making only $5.2 million, followed by The Little Mermaid, The Flash (it still hasn’t crossed $100 million, which does truly seem disappointing), Asteroid City, and (somehow) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which has been in the top 10 for nine weeks now.

The full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below.