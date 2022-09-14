ABC has set up a murderer’s row of talent for its Norman Lear special, which honors the life and legacy of the acclaimed storyteller and philanthropist. Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter is a musical and comedy show full of speeches, performances, and intimate conversations about the five-time Emmy winner known for iconic shows like The Jeffersons, All In The Family, and One Day At A Time.

At its 2022 Television Critics Association summer panel on September 14, the network announced a slate of celebrities who will appear in the special. They include Black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, as well as Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, and Isabella Gomez, who starred in Lear’s brilliant 2017 Netflix reboot of One Day At A Time.

Other stars who will be featured include Kristen Bell, Laverne Cox, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez, Emily Hampshire, Asante Blackk, George Wallace, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Ledisi, and Amber Stevens West. They all join previously announced Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, and Octavia Spencer.

The one-night-only celebration pays homage to Lear to mark his 100th birthday (which was in July 2022). In a press release, he said, “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration.” James Merryman will direct the two-hour special.

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter will air on ABC on Thursday, September 22 at 9 p.m. ET.