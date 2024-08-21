It's been a big week for Travis Kelce's Hollywood ambitions Travis Kelce is being eyed for roles in Happy Gilmore 2 and the Chad Stahelski produced Loose Cannons

Fresh off of the first trailer for his next project, Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, Travis Kelce is already lining up more projects. How he’s navigating his Hollywood career while also training for the upcoming NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, we sure don’t know. What’s clear is that Kelce is angling to be our next big athlete-turned-entertainer. With Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity and Grotesquerie (and a show-stopping Taylor Swift tour appearance) already in the can, Kelce has now lined up two big film projects.

Following in the footsteps of beloved football player-turned-film star Carl Weathers, Kelce has secured a role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, which begins filming in New Jersey in “a couple weeks,” writer and star Adam Sandler told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. After Kelce mentioned his love of Happy Gilmore on his podcast New Heights, Sandler and his collaborator Tim Herlihy wrote “a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by,” said the comedian. Sandler, a self-described Swiftie, has already hung out with Swift’s boyfriend: “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

Additionally, Kelce is in talks to star in the new action-comedy Loose Cannons, produced by John Wick mastermind Chad Stahelski. The film, written by Tim Dowling, is about “two unhinged cops that are paired with one another as an effort to straighten them both out,” per Variety.

Kelce had already begun exploring an on-screen career even before he started dating one of the most influential performers in the entertainment industry. In 2020, he starred alongside Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly in the comedy Moonbase 8. He further proved his chops later as a Saturday Night Live host. He’s even getting involved behind the scenes, producing the film My Dead Friend Zoe. “I’m looking for movie deals,” he admitted on his podcast when pitching himself as part of Happy Gilmore 2. Asked by The Athletic about his favorite part of the football offseason, he replied, “I would say getting a little more comfortable in front of the camera, doing some things in the acting world. That’s been some fun that I’ve had, so look out for that coming up soon.”