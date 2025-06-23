Weapons weaponizes the Naruto run in a terrifying new trailer

After using the run in a failed attempt to storm Area 51 some years back, the Naruto run is finally being used against us. In Weapons, the new film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, a group of children stretch their arms and Naruto runs away one night, leaving a confused teacher (Julia Garner) and an obsessed parent (Josh Brolin) to comb through Ring doorbell footage in search of an answer. Unfortunately, given how things went in Barbarian, the worst is yet to come.

Here’s the official synopsis: “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Based on the trailer, Weapons is playing on common, modern-day fears, such as Ring doorbells bringing the surveillance state to our doorsteps, the school board meetings transforming classrooms into culture war zones, and Benedict Wong running around without a face. Previously, Cregger explored the relationship between big, scary basement babies and Airbnbs in Barbarian. With Weapons, he’s going for the homeowners who install cameras around their house but can’t even manage to protect their kids from some mystical Pied Piper calling them to their doom. But as noted, what we’re seeing in the trailer is probably the chill half of the movie, which, like Barbarian, will probably get more horrifying with each passing scene.

Weapons opens on August 6.