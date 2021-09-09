Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, September 9. All times are Eastern.



Top p ick

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10 p.m.): The show actually returned last week, which means you get a recap and then some from Katie Rife: “Last we left What We Do In The Shadows’ core quartet of Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Colin Robinson, they had just escaped a second, final death at the hands of the Vampiric Council. The only reason any of these immortal ding-dongs are still able to stalk Staten Island is because Guillermo de la Cruz, the great-great-great-whatever of world-famous vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing, swooped in at the last second to save their undead lives. So they must be grateful, right? And the Vampiric Council must be dead set on finally bringing them to justice? Don’t be silly! As so often happens in real life, on What We Do In The Shadows good deeds go unrecognized and the most clueless and entitled among us fall upwards into positions of power. In other words—congratulations to the vampires on their promotion!”

Regular coverage

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.): NBC has been doubling up on episodes, but Vikram Murthi will continue to cover in a single recap.



Wild card

It Couldn’t Happen Here (Sundance TV, 10 p.m.): In this new Sundance TV series, Actress, memoirist, and pandemic talk show host Hilarie Burton Morgan visits small towns where heinous crimes happen to explore how the events influence the local community and local judicial system. It Couldn’t Happen Here is aimed at lovers of true crime who are most invested in the “ripples sent through the community” aspect of those documentaries. The first stop is Adel, Georgia. New episodes will air weekly.