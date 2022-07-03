Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, July 3 to Thursday, July 7. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]
The biggies
Maggie (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)
In this light-hearted dramedy, Rebecca Rittenhouse plays a psychic named, yes, Maggie. She accidentally gets a vision that she’ll end up with her new client and neighbor, Ben (David Del Rio), but it turns out he already has a girlfriend. The show follows Maggie as she navigates a complicated love triangle, all while dealing with her comedically complicated parents. Chris Elliott, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, and Kerri Kenney also star. As Mary Kate Carr writes in her review:
As the episodes progress, the series becomes more comfortable and confident. Maggie is often sweet, frequently very funny, and occasionally has something interesting to say about how always looking to the future will have real consequences in the present.
Moonhaven (AMC+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)
Moonhaven follows Earth pilot Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), who is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of a utopian colony on the Moon 100 years in the future. She teams up with a local detective to stop forces that want to destroy the planet’s last hope. The show, which also stars Dominic Monaghan and Joe Manganiello, will debut with two new episodes. Here’s what The A.V. Club’s William Hughes notes in his review:
Happily for fans of the genre, Moonhaven works as both a mystery and a sci-fi allegory; despite a sometimes slow pace, it steadily layers on clues to both the murder and the culture that produced it. It swings for some very big ideas at times and some big visuals, but it’s also a quietly human series, whether racing toward the next beat of the mystery or taking a moment to appreciate the strange (sometimes corny) beauty of the world it’s created for itself.
The Sopranos: The Complete Series
Obey the family
For 6 seasons, fans devotedly watched mob boss Tony Soprano deal with the difficulties of balancing his home life with the criminal organization he leads. Experience the beloved, award winning complete series like never before, from the mob, the food, the family and who is next to be whacked.
Hidden gems
The Great Muslim American Road Trip (PBS, Tuesday, 10 p.m.)
In this colorful three-part docuseries, a millennial Muslim American couple journey along the historic Route 66 to explore Islam’s roots in America. During their cross-country road trip, Los Angeles rapper Mona Haydar and her husband Sebastian Robin meet people from all walks of life to understand and explore Muslim experiences in the U.S.
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)
Based on Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name, Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between follows a young couple, Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher). They’re wiser than their age, so they make a sound pact to break up before college so they’re able to fully experience life without any regrets. Of course, things take a turn when they decide to go on a final epic and romantic goodbye date.
Girl In The Picture (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)
Say hello to Netflix’s next true-crime documentary. There’s really no stopping the streamer, is there? Directed by Skye Borgeman, Girl In The Picture tells the story of a young mother, Sharon Marshall, who mysteriously died in 1990. Her passing led to the unraveling of a decades-long mystery about her real identity, which was uncovered in 2014.
More good stuff
The Art Of Incarceration (Netflix, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.)
This docuseries is set in Australian city Victoria’s Fulham Correctional Center and explores the lives and cultural dissonance of Indigenous prisoners, as well as the history of institutionalization and intergenerational trauma.
Control Z (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)
Mexican teen drama Control Z is like a heightened mix of Gossip Girl and Elité. Set in a high school, it follows a hacker who keeps releasing secret information about the students, exposing all their vulnerabilities. The third and final season takes places 15 months after season two, when the destructive account reactivates and threatens to ruin everyone’s shiny post-graduation futures.
Good Trouble (Freeform, Thursday, 10 p.m.)
Freeform’s underrated drama Good Trouble, which is a spin-off of The Fosters, returns for the second half of its fourth season, in which Davia finally musters the courage to tell Dennis how she feels. Alice, meanwhile, hires a new manager; and Mariana throws a party to celebrate the launch of their app.
Can’t miss recaps
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)
Westworld (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)
Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)
Ms. Marvel (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)
Ending soon
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)