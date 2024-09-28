All the Harry Potter kids are paying tribute to Maggie Smith Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and other assorted Hogwarts alums have paid tribute to the late Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith died this week, bringing to an end a legendary seven-decade career on both stage and screen. And while Smith’s death has spawned a very welcome look back at the whole, incredible span of her career, it has also provoked especially strong reactions amongst the fandom for the Harry Potter films, rooted in the strong affection generated by Smith’s warm, funny, sharp performance as Professor Minerva McGonagall in all eight of the original movies. That includes remembrances from many of her young castmates, many of whom—including the film’s central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—have opened up on social media this weekend about their feelings of affection, admiration, and just a hint of remembered intimidation at their times working alongside her.

Radcliffe, for instance, remembers working with Smith before being cast in Harry Potter, having met her on the set of the BBC’s adaptation of David Copperfield when he was all of 9. Here’s his extended statement about her, per Variety:

The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her. The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films. She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie. Related Content R.I.P. Maggie Smith, prolific star of Harry Potter , Downton Abbey , and countless more

Jackée Harry on 227, Ladybugs, and why she wants to be the next Maggie Smith

Watson echoed his sentiments, writing on her Instagram Stories:

When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend — the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you.

As did Grint, highlighting a memorable scene the pair shared together in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire:

Heartbroken to hear about Maggie. She was so special, always hilarious and always kind. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a set with her and particularly lucky to have shared a dance. I’ll miss you Maggie. Sending all my love to her family.

Other members of the extended Hogwarts class also wrote in honor of Smith, with Tom “Draco Malfoy” Felton declaring that there was “quite simply was no one like her,” and writing on Instagram “Thank you for looking after us from literally day one. Thank you for not getting me kicked off the set when I couldn’t stop giggling during your transfiguration class.” Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the movies, wrote, “You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has.” Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the films, revealed some more, ahem, colorful memories of working with Smith: “Maggie was the most intimidating person I’ve ever met but once cracked she was the kindest, most caring and loving Lady I’ve ever met… I’ve so many fond memories with Maggie. From getting drunk while waiting for a Fax in a hotel reception to getting some of the best hugs and cuddles in the world to even Maggie trying to keep a straight face while shooting a scene while a Baboon continuously masturbated as soon as she’d speak.” So, there’s a mental image to ponder, if you need to lighten the sadness a bit.