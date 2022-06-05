Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, June 5 to Thursday, June 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Ms. Marvel (Wednesday, Disney+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere)

Hello, Ms. Marvel. Iman Vellani suits up as the MCU’s newest and youngest superhero Kamala Khan in the Disney+ drama. Vellani plays a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teen who discovers she has superpowers once she dons her ancestor’s bangles. Luckily, she’s already obsessed with The Avengers and has a real soft spot for Captain Marvel. With the help of her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz), Kamala learns how to navigate her abilities while battling an unexpected enemy. The six-episode series also stars Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Rish Shah. The A.V. Club will recap Ms. Marvel weekly. And if you need an introduction to the character, we’ve got you covered, too.

The Janes (Wednesday, HBO, 9 p.m.)



This timely documentary, directed by Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, traces a group of women who formed a clandestine network in Chicago in 1972 for those seeking safe and affordable abortions. In the pre-Roe v. Wade era when abortion was a crime in most states—a time we sadly may be returning to—the Janes provided low-cost and free abortions to an estimated 11,000 women.

Queer As Folk (Thursday, Peacock, 3:01 a.m.)



A reimagining of Russell T. Davies’ aughts drama of the same name, Queer As Folk is set in New Orleans and follows a diverse group of friends who find their lives transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The cast includes Ryan O’Connell, Devin Way, Fin Argus, Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., and Jesse James Keitel. All eight episodes drop on Thursday. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review this week.

Hidden gems

Roswell: New Mexico (The CW, Monday, 8 p.m., season four premiere)

The fourth and final season of sci-fi drama Roswell: New Mexico starts on The CW on Monday. Developed by Carina Adly Mackenzie, the show is a modern-day adaptation of Melinda Metz’s Roswell High book series. Jason Katims previously turned the novels into Roswell, which aired on The WB from 1999 to 2002 and starred Shiri Appleby. The actor now joins this reboot, rounding out a cast that also includes Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamix, Lily Cowles, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino.



That’s My Time With David Letterman (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



A part of Netflix’s 11-day-long comedy festival, That’s My Time With David Letterman features the former late-night host’s favorite comics and personalities, who each take the stage for a tight five.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Margaret Cho, Patti Harrison, Trixie Mattel, Mae Martin, Bob the Drag Queen, Guy Branum, Sam Jay, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, and Gina Yashere are only a few of the names headlining this queer stand-up event, which took place at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

More good stuff

MTV Film & TV Awards (MTV, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards from Los Angeles. This year’s top TV nominees include Squid Game, Euphoria, Loki, and Ted Lasso, while Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman, Scream, and Dune are among the films up for awards.

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Netflix, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)



Podcaster, writer, and comedian Bill Burr’s new stand-up special features his signature no-nonsense comic style, as well as his curated list of fellow comedians like Jimmy Carr and Michelle Wolff.

All Rise (OWN, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)



After a two-season run on CBS, Greg Spottiswood’s legal drama moves to OWN for its third batch of episodes. The show follows newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role. Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, and Marg Helgenberger also star.

Can’t miss recaps

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Barry (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Ending soon

Ziwe (Showtime, Sunday, 11 p.m., season two finale)

Girls5eva (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two finale)

The Staircase (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season finale)

Legendary (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three finale)