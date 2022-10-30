Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 30 to Thursday, November 3. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The White Lotus (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The White Lotus Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO’s Emmy-winner The White Lotus hops from Hawaii to Italy for season two. Mike White’s acclaimed anthology follows a new set of White Lotus guests in Sicily, with only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries reprising their season one roles of Tanya McQuoid and Greg. They will be joined by a new ensemble that includes Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy. Will The White Lotus’ new episodes be just as scathing, uncomfortable, and enjoyable? Let’s hope so. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly. And look out for cast interviews on the site this week.

Blockbuster (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Blockbuster | Official Trailer | Netflix

Is it ironic, and maybe even a little sad, that Netflix will release a sitcom about the last Blockbuster store ever? Yes. But the show earns some goodwill for its promising leading cast: Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, J.B. Smoove, Olga Merediz, and Madeleine Arthur. In this workplace comedy, Park plays Timmy Yoon, the manager of Blockbuster’s final store. Fumero stars as Eliza, Timmy’s long-time crush and a fellow employee. (Perhaps Blockbuster can fill the void left by Superstore.) The A.V. Club’s review (and a video interview with Park) will post on the site this week.

Titans (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Titans Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Titans, the superhero drama based on DC Comics books and developed by Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, and Geoff Johns, returns for a 12-episode fourth season. The show follows the titular young titans, who fight crime across the country, and this chapter adds a whole bunch of new costumed heroes, including The Vampire Diaries star Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood and Franke Potente as Mother Mayhem.

Hidden gems

Inside Man (Netflix, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)

Inside Man | Brand New Trailer 🔥 BBC

Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat reteams with former Doctor Who star David Tennant for the four-part British thriller Inside Man. The show, which aired in the U.K. earlier this year, makes its global premiere on Netflix and chronicles four seemingly disparate people whose lives are surprisingly tied together: an American prisoner on death row seeking atonement, an English journalist searching for his next big story, and a village vicar picking up his son’s tutor from the station. Stanley Tucci, Lydia West, Dolly Wells, and Dylan Baker also star.



God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty | November 1 | Hulu

Co-produced by Adam McKay, God Forbid is a revealing documentary centering on Giancarlo Granda, a former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, who shares the intimate details of his relationship with Becki Falwell and her husband, Jerry Falwell Jr., an evangelical Trump stalwart. The Billy Corben-directed film outlines the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election.

Young Royals (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Young Royals: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The sweltering Swedish teen drama Young Royals returns for its second season. The new episodes focus on Prince Wilhelm’s (Edvin Ryding) budding romance with Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), a fellow student at the elite Hillerska boarding school. The A.V. Club’s review will be drop on the site this week.

More good stuff

Killer Sally (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Killer Sally | Official Trailer | Netflix

The week would be incomplete if Netflix didn’t premiere a new true-crime series, right? Helmed by Nanette Burstein, Killer Sally digs into a fateful case from Valentine’s Day of 1995, when national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil choked his bodybuilder wife, Sally. She grabbed a gun and fatally shot him twice, claiming it was an act of self-defense. The prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, dubbing her a “thug” and “bully.”



The Capture (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Capture Series 2 | Trailer - BBC

The Peacock-BBC collaboration The Capture returns for a second season, with Holliday Grainger reprising her role as inspector Rachel Carey. While the first batch of episodes featured a case related to technology, spying, and hacking, the new season follows politician Isaac Turner (I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu), who gets caught up in a similar deepfake conspiracy that threatens his career. The new cast members also include Indira Verma and Rob Yang.

The Suspect (Sundance Now, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Suspect - Official Trailer [HD] | Premieres 11/3

Aidan Turner leads the five-part thriller The Suspect, which is based on Michael Robotham’s novel of the same name. Turner plays Dr. Joe O’Loughlin, who gets involved in the case of a young woman whose body is found in a shallow grave. The detectives assigned to the investigation rely on his expertise, but does Joe have something to hide that might explain his cold behavior? All episodes drop on the same day, and the ensemble includes Anjli Mohindra, Shaun Parks, and Sian Clifford.



Can’t miss recaps

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.)

Andor (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Documentary Now! (IFC, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

Atlanta (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)

Ending soon

The Serpent Queen (Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m., season one finale)

American Gigolo (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

War Of The Worlds (Epix, Sunday, 9 p.m., season three finale)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., season three finale)