As the table chattered over her, Behar reiterated Goldberg’s volunteering before Goldberg confirmed her intentions. “I want the job,” Goldberg said again. “I think it’d be lots of fun.”

Of course, unfortunately, as of this reporting, Ken Jennings is not in charge of hiring for Wheel Of Fortune. In fact, one would assume that Jennings would want to steer clear of all game show recruitment for the next century. In 2021, Jennings and, well, a host of prospective Jeopardy! hosts vied for the late-Alex Trebek’s post, with executive producer Mike Richards claiming victory by giving himself the job. After a few weeks of head-scratching and complaining at The A.V. Club, Richards stepped down as host, and Jennings and Mayiam Bialick took over from there.

Last night, Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel Of Fortune. Somewhat strangely, he said that he’ll have more to say but hopes to keep “clickbait sites busy” as they remind readers of how rude he’s been to contestants and that he once likened “global warming alarmists” to “unpatriotic racists.” In his defense, he often complained that he can’t have reasonable doubts about climate change without someone pointing out he was wrong.