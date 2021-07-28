It’s been a while since we’ve seen Oscar-focused Will Smith. Over the last few years, he’s become a YouTuber, joined and quit a Suicide Squad, and gone to the Red Table to learn about his wife’s affair. And while we’ve seen him cry plenty in memes, we miss seeing him cry behind some scruffy facial hair.

Well, big Willie is back, and he’s got a new biopic with him. King Richard, the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ dedicated and supportive father, has Will Smith crying, laughing, and hyping up his kids. If that doesn’t scream Oscar, we don’t know what does.

Here’s the synopsis:

King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Backing up Smith is Saniyaa Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, Aunjanue Ellis as their mother Oracene “Brandi” Williams, and a mustachioed Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. Thus far, Smith netted nominations for 2001's Ali and 2006's The Pursuit Of Happyness. Is this going to be the year that Will Smith gets his Oscar? Will the third time be the charm? Will the prophecy of the Willenium come to pass? Who knows.

King Richard hits theaters and HBO Max, in one of those simultaneous release things we’re still doing, on November 19.