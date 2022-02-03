As if there was any doubt it would happen, given the fact that it’s the most popular TV show on history and it makes every other TV show look like trash (despite the fact that you never hear anyone talk about it), the Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has been picked up for a fifth season of rustlin’, ropin’, and ridin’. Those are things cowboys do. It’s a show about cowboys.



According to a press release, the premiere of Yellowstone’s previous season pulled in “over 14 million total viewers” and its finale in January got “over 15 million,” so at that rate, the premiere of season five should expect to get… even more than that. Saying you watch it won’t impress anyone, the way something like Succession might, but it’s hard to deny numbers like that.

The press release doesn’t say much about what to expect from season 5 of Yellowstone, beyond the usual “shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect,” but Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly are joining the show as series regulars. They’ll be appearing alongside Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Production on the new season will begin in May.

If that’s too long to wait for more of the Dutton family, Paramount+’s spin-off series 1883 premiered back in December. It stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, and—as indicated by the name—it takes place in the Old West and is therefore even more of a show about cowboys. Hell, putting Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott in any show would probably make it a show about cowboys.

Anyway, with this news now out there, this is as good an excuse as any to call your parents. They’d be happy to hear about this, and they’d probably love to hear from you.