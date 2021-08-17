Nobody should really be surprised that Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars anime anthology series Visions looks cool. Anime is cool, and Star Wars is sometimes cool, at least when the people making it and the people who like it don’t willfully stand in the way of letting that happen (that actually goes for anime as well), but… this is actually looks really cool. Star Wars aesthetics aside, the animation on that lightsaber assembly sequence is unbelievably slick, and the dude pulling a lightsaber out like a samurai sword makes very little practical sense but is very badass. Hell, we’ll even give it up for that lightsaber parasol contraption, since we’re living in a post-Rise Of Skywalker world and it’s hard to argue that any lightsaber design is stupid now that we’ve seen Dark Rey’s absurd side-by-side lightsaber (truly one of the dumber things in a movie full of the dumbest things).

But we’re not here to complain about Rise Of Skywalker again, we’re here to talk about Star Wars: Visions, which got a pair of new trailer today—one dubbed, one subbed (anime law demands that you only watch one, but we won’t tell anybody what you choose). Disney also announced the show’s voice cast today, and it includes a number of familiar names: Brian Tee and Lucy Liu will star in the episode “The Duel,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bobby Moynihan will be in “Tatooine Rhapsody,” Neil Patrick Harris and Alison Brie will star in “The Twins,” Karen Fukuhara and Nichole Sakura will lead “The Village Bride,” Simu Liu and Kimiko Glenn will star in “The Ninth Jedi,” Jaden Waldman and Kyle Chandler will carry “T0-B1,” David Harbour will face James Hong in “The Elder,” Anna Cathcart and Hiromi Dames are “Lop & Ocho,” and Henry Golding and Jamie Chung will meet George Takei in “Akakiri.” (Those are the voice actors for the dub, obviously.)

Each episode of Star Wars: Visions comes from a different anime studio, including Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Trigger, and Production IG. The series will premiere on Disney+ on September 22.