The secret to box office success is sequels to Zootopia and Wicked

With family dinners now firmly out of fashion thanks to TikTok, there’s only one thing left that can bring families together: Sequels to box office smash hits about misunderstood villains. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, Zootopia 2 had a massive Thanksgiving weekend for Disney, which has been clinging to its emotional support Lilo & Stitch remake all year as Snow White, Elio, and Tron: Ares crashed out over a cruel 2025. But now that Disney has released its final Jared Leto-led film of the year, it can relish Zooptopia 2‘s $98 million opening weekend and its collective domestic five-day take of $158 million, per The Numbers. Worldwide, the movie has grossed $559 million, making Zooptopia 2 the largest global opening for an animated film ever and the second-largest global opening behind Avengers: Endgame.
Movie theaters cleaned up this weekend, and it’s essentially thanks to having two movies in wide release that appeal to families. Despite a noticeable drop-off in enthusiasm from the first movie, Wicked: For Good continued to do good. In its second weekend, the film earned $61 million, sending Jon M. Chu’s sequel over the $200 million mark. In total, Wicked: For Good has grossed $390 million worldwide, an incredible figure made modest by Zootopia 2. No wonder studios put all their money in tentpoles. If one hits, you make a lot of money very, very quickly.
Sequels ruled the rest of the top five. Now You Three Me and Predator: Badlands took in $6.9 million and $4.8 million, respectively. Neither has made $100 million domestic, but overseas, both are doing quite well—unless, of course, the studios expected Zootopia money, in which case they’re bombs. Speaking of which, Edgar Wright’s Running Man is limping at this point, adding another $3.7 million to a $60 million global take. We imagine the movie will find its audience on planes and Paramount+.
While much of the top 10 remains stagnant, there were some interesting additions. Netflix rarely reports its box office grosses, but it claims the latest Knives Out mystery, Wake Up Dead Man, took in $1.5 million in 600 theaters. That’s a considerable drop-off from the $9.2 million that Glass Onion made in its opening weekend in November 2022 during the film’s brief theatrical release. While it might be easy to say people are waiting to watch this one on Netflix, there was stiffer competition in 2025 than three years ago. Glass Onion opened in 696 theaters against the third weekend of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Disney misfire Strange World.
A24’s afterlife rom-com, Eternity, and Chloé Zhao’s “emotional wrecking ball,” Hamnet, served as counterprogramming for the childless. Without the additional child-priced ticket sales, Eternity returned $3.1 million in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Hamnet, still in limited release, made just shy of $1 million. People need to find out how Shakespeare came up with the idea for Hamlet, and the answer is a one-way ticket to a depressing holiday classic.
Here’s the full top 10:
- 1) Zootopia 2 ($98 million)
- 2) Wicked: For Good ($61 million)
- 3) Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($6.9 million)
- 4) Predator: Badlands ($4.8 million)
- 5) The Running Man ($3.7 million)
- 6) Eternity ($3.1 million)
- 7) Rental Family ($2.1 million)
- 8) Wake Up Dead Man ($1.5 million)
- 9) Hamnet ($932,000)
- 10) SISU: Road To Revenge ($773,000)