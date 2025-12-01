The secret to box office success is sequels to Zootopia and Wicked Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good ruled the box office, with the Disney sequel scoring the biggest global opening for an animated movie ever.

With family dinners now firmly out of fashion thanks to TikTok, there’s only one thing left that can bring families together: Sequels to box office smash hits about misunderstood villains. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, Zootopia 2 had a massive Thanksgiving weekend for Disney, which has been clinging to its emotional support Lilo & Stitch remake all year as Snow White, Elio, and Tron: Ares crashed out over a cruel 2025. But now that Disney has released its final Jared Leto-led film of the year, it can relish Zooptopia 2‘s $98 million opening weekend and its collective domestic five-day take of $158 million, per The Numbers. Worldwide, the movie has grossed $559 million, making Zooptopia 2 the largest global opening for an animated film ever and the second-largest global opening behind Avengers: Endgame.

Movie theaters cleaned up this weekend, and it’s essentially thanks to having two movies in wide release that appeal to families. Despite a noticeable drop-off in enthusiasm from the first movie, Wicked: For Good continued to do good. In its second weekend, the film earned $61 million, sending Jon M. Chu’s sequel over the $200 million mark. In total, Wicked: For Good has grossed $390 million worldwide, an incredible figure made modest by Zootopia 2. No wonder studios put all their money in tentpoles. If one hits, you make a lot of money very, very quickly.