A Man will remain On The Inside for second season Ted Danson stars in the heart-filled Netflix show.

Great news, Mike Schur fans; Ted Danson is extending his residency at Pacific View Retirement Community. Schur’s latest, A Man On The Inside, has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. “We are thrilled to make another season of A Man On The Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson,” Schur said in a statement. “From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

Despite Danson’s clearly divisive behavior on set (who can blame a man in his first major role!), The A.V. Club called A Man On The Inside “a sweet show with more heart than hilarious punchlines—and a winning cast to boot” in our review of season one. (Writer Meredith Hobbs Coons did warn that it will also make you cry.) Based on Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, the series follows “a retired man, Charles (Danson), who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad placed by a private detective and becomes a mole in a secret investigation of the Pacific View retirement residence in San Francisco,” per Tudum. Season one was only eight episodes long—significantly less than previous Schur outings like Parks & Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It’s unclear how many episodes this season will be given, but fingers crossed for just a few more.

In addition to Danson, A Man On The Inside stars Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley. Season two will premiere sometime in 2025.