Good news for Skarsgård-heads: You’ll see a lot more of Alexander Skarsgård’s character—tech mogul Lukas Matsson—in season four of the HBO familial drama Succession. In a new interview, series producer Scott Ferguson divulges a few details about the expansion of Skarsgård’s character and the Roy’s trip to Norway.

“Last season we had an important new character and a new storyline—a potential merger with Alexander Skarsgård’s tech company,” Ferguson tells Variety.

Matsson was first introduced in season three, as the founder of GoJo who seeks out a merger with Waystar-Royco. As Logan Roy (Brian Cox) closes in on a deal with Matsson, the family’s going to take a little trip to immerse themselves in his world.

“We were really excited when Alexander came onboard—he’s a wonderful actor,” Ferguson continues. “And from the beginning, [Jesse Armstrong’s] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer’s room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to be in [Matsson’s] part of the world.”

While the third season took the Roy family to the locales of Tuscany, in the fourth we’ll see them venture through Norwegian destinations such as the Atlantic Ocean Road, the Romsdalen Gondola, and the Juvet Landscape Hotel (as seen in Alex Garland’s Ex-Machina).

“When we saw images of the remarkable architecture and setting of Juvet we got really excited,” Ferguson says. “Norway is a glorious, natural setting. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied different countries, but we realized Norway just has this exceptional landscape—like nowhere else in the world.”

There’s no word on when we can expect the new season of Succession, but series stars such as Skarsgård, Sarah Snook, and Nicholas Braun are currently filming in the Scandinavian country.