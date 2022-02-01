When they aren’t decrying Disney characters’ choice of workwear, certain “news” channel pundits love stoking fears against unseen anarchist hordes they swear lurk in the shadows of American society, just waiting for the chance to turn our youth into nonbinary Communists hellbent on livable wages and breathable air. In reality, there are quite fewer tried-and-true “anarchists” among us, and although many of them would probably be quite fine to see the next generation queer and healthy, they’re more concerned with localized mutual aid networks and actionable change.

Case in point: the HeaterBloc, a Portland-based organization dedicated to promoting these really nifty, low-cost DIY space heaters designed specifically for small spaces such as tents within our country’s skyrocketing houseless communities.



“The project wasn’t something new, it was developed over the years, in many different forms,” a representative told VICE in a recent write-up. “It starts off with an idea, then that idea is built upon. It evolves, it spreads, it takes on a life of its own. This year, we were just fortunate enough to settle on a safe and cost efficient design.”

The design itself seems pretty straightforward, relying on a flame fueled by alcohol fumes funneled through a small copper pipeline attached to a Mason jar base. There is even a built-in safeguard that should allow each heater to self-extinguish if tipped over.

When the supplies are bought in bulk, each miniature lantern comes out to cost around $7 a piece, and can be augmented with accessories like a wire cover and terra cotta planter top to amplify the heat. There are also ways to turn the heater into a portable cooking stove, as well, so the whole thing truly is pretty impressive.



“When you’re poor you don’t have a voice. When you’re unhoused you are not treated as a human. Our desire would be that HeaterBloc would no longer be a need,” the group explained in a statement. We don’t know about you all, we know what DIY project we’ll try tackling this weekend.

