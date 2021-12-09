Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, December 9. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

And Just Like That… (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): We can’t help but wonder what surprises are in store in the series debut of HBO Max’s Sex And The City revival, given that screeners weren’t made available ahead of the premiere. What we can tell you is that Samantha Jones is missing in action, there are a bunch of new cast members, including Sara Ramírez, and Gwen Ihnat is recapping.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): Look at that, one of the many shows inspired by Sex And The City is having its season-one finale on the same day that the revival launches.

Regular coverage

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.)

Season’s streamings

The Housewives Of The North Pole (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): The holiday movie parodies this year have gone next level. From Marah Eakin: “A brand-friendly holiday movie that has almost nothing to do with the Real Housewives franchise save Beverly Hills housewife Kyle Richards, The Housewives Of The North Pole finds Richards and Breaking Bad veteran Betsy Brandt cast as best friends who’ve had a falling out over their town’s annual Best Holiday House decorating competition.”

Merry Switchmas (BET+, 3:01 a.m.): Identical twins switch places at their parents’ Christmas party. Coincidentally, the original twin-switching movie, The Parent Trap (1961), is on Disney+.

Wild cards

Anne Boleyn (AMC+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Jodie Turner-Smith stars as the titular queen in this psychological thriller depicting the final months of Boleyn’s life, before Henry VIII had her executed so he could marry whatever woman he had his eyes on next. (Without checking, our guess is Jane Seymour.)

Creamerie (Hulu, 12:01 a.m., complete first season available at premiere): Between Y: The Last Man, Woman World, and one of the best short stories in Izumi Suzuki’s Terminal Boredom, a world without men has become a subgenre in and of itself. This New Zealand iteration is the first one in a while that has felt fresh and exciting and terrifying—perhaps because the main protagonist isn’t a white woman and it’s not set in the United States, so the ideas of femininity and power are subverted in ways that feel unexpected and yet somehow even more relatable.

Bloods (Hulu, 12:01 a.m., complete first season available at premiere): Lucy Punch stars in this paramedic comedy that has the exact premise as the British TV series Sirens, which has already been adapted in the U.S. Paramedics are great for comedy, apparently! There’s an ensemble cast, but Lucy Punch always tips the scales for any British comedy—a show becomes an instant watch when she’s starring in it.