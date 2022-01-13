Sometimes a bad day involves missing a bus, getting stuck in traffic, or stepping in a puddle. Sometimes it might even suck because of a lost wallet or getting locked out of your home. And yet none of these seem all that rough when compared to something experienced by the new master of the bad day: A guy who discovered he had a cockroach living in his ear.

CNN, which might have benefited from holding a flashlight up under its chin while telling the story, explains that a 40-year-old Auckland, New Zealand man named Zane Wedding made his ear a cockroach hotel for three days before realizing what was wrong.

Last week, Wedding went swimming at a local pool and came home with “the sensation that his [left] ear was blocked.” He put some drops in, fell asleep, then woke up the next day with the sensation still there. Wedding said the blockage was “infuriating” enough that he went to the doctor right away and was advised to aim a hairdryer at his ear until the “blocked water” dried up.

“I spent most of the weekend laying on my side or jamming a hairdryer in my ear,” he said. “When I had to walk around I would instantly be dizzy. When I would lay down, I could hear the water moving around my ear drum.”



The “wriggling suddenly stopped” on Sunday, but Wedding’s ear was still clogged so, having tried every other remedy he could think of, he went to an ear, nose, and throat specialist on Monday who inspected him and said: “Oh my god, I think you have an insect in your ear.” That insect ended up being a now-dead cockroach, which was quickly and easily removed.

As it turns out, Wedding doesn’t recommend the experience. “ ... every movement I’d felt over the weekend was the cockroach moving around in my ear,” he said. “I instantly thought of the fact that I had just been pumping hot air into my head and cooking a cockroach in my ear canal all weekend.”



He also provides a description that, like a cockroach corpse, is sort of just wedged into our heads now. “Once I knew it was a bug it all clicked together,” Wedding said. “That’s why the water would move even when I was still. It was a cockroach moving in my head.”



Let this be a lesson to you. If you feel like you have water in your ear, it’s almost always, without fail, a bug that’s crawled inside your head.



[via Boing Boing]



