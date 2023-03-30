Jay Leno has a “face guy,” which we guess is kind of inevitable if you’re unlucky enough suffer two major facial injuries in less than half a year.



Last November, the comedian and former Tonight Show host had to visit his face guy for the first time after he was severely injured working on a car that went up in flames. “It was all third degree burns. It was pretty bad,” Leno said while debuting his “brand new face” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy.”

Unbeknownst to Leno, he would yet again become the new face of comedy five months later when he was injured again, this time in a severe motorcycle accident. Someone please get this man away from motor vehicles.

Leno spoke about his third face on a recent episode of the Fly On The Wall podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade. “They did it in eight days. I missed two shows,” he said.

“Well now I’ve got a broken collarbone, I’ve got two busted ribs, and I’ve got two cracked knee-caps because I got clotheslined on my motorcycle,” he said, before joking, “You’re a 72-year-old guy and an 83-year-old motorcycle. What could go wrong?”

Well, this: “I said, ‘Uh oh. It’s dripping gas. I don’t want to catch fire. Lemme turn around.’ I turn around in a parking lot and the guy had a wire across a parking lot but with no flag. And the sun was right here. And boom it just hit me. It cut my face again.”

Luckily, Leno’s face guy came to the rescue. “So I called my face guy,” he continued. “I go, ‘Listen, you know that face, you gave me that new face? I gotta get it fixed.’ [He goes], ‘What’d you do?’ I told him, I drove up there and he fixed it again. This is a brand new ear!” Ah, the miracles of modern medicine.