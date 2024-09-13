Annapurna's entire video game team just resigned Annapurna Interactive is the studio behind titles such as Stray, Outer Wilds, and Neon White

Annapurna Interactive is embarking on a new mission. According to a report from Bloomberg, the studio’s entire video game team has resigned following a dispute with owner Megan Ellison. In recent years, the team has produced popular and award-winning titles Stray, Outer Wilds, Neon White, What Remains Of Edith Finch, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and more.

According to Bloomberg, Annapurna Interactive’s (now former) president Nathan Gary had been in talks with Annapurna Pictures owner Megan Ellison (the daughter of billionaire Larry Ellison) to spin-off the gaming studio into its own separate entity. Ellison apparently backed out of those negotiations, however, leading Gary and a few other executives to resign. They were shortly followed by the rest of the imprint’s staff.

“All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned,” Gary and his group said in a joint statement to Bloomberg. “This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly.”

A spokesperson for the parent company confirmed that Ellison and Gary failed to reach an agreement, which led to the mass exodus. “Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition,” Ellison said in her own statement. “We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater.”

That means fans of Stray and its dedicated meow button can rest easy knowing that the previously announced movie adaptation is likely still on the table. Annapurna’s spokesperson also confirmed to Bloomberg that all existing games and projects will remain under its control. Hypothetically, anticipated games like Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth and Wanderstop should also be fine. According to multiple sources, new video game arm president Hector Sanchez has told developers that the company will honor existing contracts and replace the staff who left. Sanchez recently rejoined the company after co-founding Annapurna Interactive with Gary in 2016. He worked at Epic Games in the interim.

Annapurna’s studio arm is also staying busy. Last year, they released the Oscar-nominated animated film Nimona, and this year, if nothing else, they have Nightbitch to look forward to.