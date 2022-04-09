As it passes the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office, Matt Reeves’ The Batman reiterates the Caped Crusader’s role as a true champion—as much at the cineplex as on the streets of Gotham City. Warner Bros. had announced plans for an HBO Max series focused on Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot even before the film opened, and Reeves indirectly announced a sequel by indicating that Farrell’s spin-off would happen before audiences saw his version of the hero again. Given the five-minute deleted scene from Reeves’ film that Warner Bros. released March 25, the Joker seems poised to become Batman’s next big-screen nemesis, perpetuating a different but equally persistent tradition of having him fight the same four or five opponents over and over again.

Comic book fans, of course, know that Batman has one of the biggest rogue’s galleries in the history of the medium; so why not dig a little deeper and find him a new foe? Ahead of his next step as a superhero, The A.V. Club look back through more than eight decades of printed-page adventures for some lesser-known but just-as-great adversaries who deserve a chance to square off against Batman on the big screen.

